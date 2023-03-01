Watch: Dashcam shows car spinning out of control before impact

James Dickinson was driving home when a car barrelled towards him.

An Aucklander’s dashcam has captured the moment a car came barrelling towards him on what he has deemed an “incredibly dangerous” stretch of road.

James Dickinson was driving along Scenic Drive, Piha, on Tuesday evening when a car suddenly flipped, before slamming into him and landing the right way up.

Fortunately, both Dickinson and the driver of the black car escaped from the gnarly scene unscathed.

“Once the car came to a rest I forced my way out of my vehicle as the door was distorted from the crash,” Dickinson said.

”I went to check the other driver and a Karekare resident that I knew who was driving behind me was already there doing the same.”

Dickinson said the driver was “dazed” and “appeared to be regaining consciousness”.

“He was holding his hand to his head and a significant amount of blood was on his head and face,” Dickinson said.

“Someone got a gauze pad to put on his head to manage the bleeding.”

James Dickinson/Supplied James Dickinson watched as a car barrelled towards him while travelling on Piha's Scenic Drive.

Dickinson said he called emergency services, and 15 to 20 minutes later police arrived and “took control of the scene”.

Police confirmed they responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Scenic Drive around 5.39pm on Tuesday.

”One person was transported to hospital with moderate injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Dickinson said the recent road closures due to slips created by Cyclone Gabrielle in the area had resulted in an “incredibly dangerous situation”.

James Dickinson/Supplied James Dickinson said the road closures in the Piha area could take a dire turn.

Dickinson said Piha residents and locals of other West Auckland beaches couldn’t get kids to school without a three-hour round trip, caused by the various closed roads.

“Drivers are fatigued from the extreme distance we are forced to travel, and the situation predictably took a dire turn, as you can see on the video. Getting resident access through the slip and making urgent repairs to that access way is critical.”

In a statement shared on Tuesday, Auckland Transport stressed that Aucklanders should “avoid travelling to communities with significant road closures in place”.

“Access to Karekare, Piha, Te Henga Bethells Beach, Muriwai, Anawhata, Huia, Little Huia and Whatipū remains compromised,” the statement read.

“Vehicle access to Muriwai Beach is also closed, with no access at Wilson Road and Coast Road. Please continue to stay away from these areas and expect to be turned away if you are not a resident.”