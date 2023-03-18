Would you spend $18 an hour for a space in Auckland most expensive car park?

All around central Auckland are 'parking craters', multi-million dollar plots of land being used as car parks. (Video from May 2021)

With the cost of living dramatically rising across New Zealand, Aucklanders are looking for the cheapest places to park while at work. One thing is for sure: it’s not in this downtown Tāmaki Makaurau car park.

Wilson Parking’s Fort St car park advertises a casual parking rate at $18 of hour after 9am.

So if you arrive at 9.30 – in a bid to beat the worst of the morning commuter rush, or perhaps you miss the early bird deal because you were stuck in traffic – and head home at 5.30pm on the dot, you'll pay $144 for a day’s parking. The fee maxes out at $147, because the night rate kicks in at 4pm.

If you arrive after 4pm, it’ll still cost you $18 an hour to park, but the machine will cap at $30 and you can stay until 8am the next day.

The rates drop to $16 an hour for drivers using the ParkMate app – or just $128 for 9.30am to 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, those who park illegally in these spaces face an $85 fine.

Second in the running for Auckland’s most expensive car park is Wilson Parking’s Princes Wharf car park, which sits alongside Auckland’s Viaduct.

Punters must spend $16 off the bat to park for the first hour, then $8 per every half hour thereafter.

The fee is capped at $60 once you’ve parked there for 12 hours, and will shoot up to $75 if you’re still there after 24.

These two car parks were the most expensive Stuff found in Auckland CBD. For comparison, another Wilson Parking in the Viaduct area only charges $6 an hour, a third a short distance away on Anzac Ave costs $6 an hour.

For the price of parking in the Princes Wharf or Fort St car parks for two hours, you could use public transport to travel from Papatoetoe to Auckland CBD 14 times, or Albany to the CBD, also 14 times.

You could also nab a couple of dining deals at the restaurants close by to the car park, like a Wahlburgers burger for $23, or an assortment of dumplings and buns from White and Wong’s for $14.

The expensive car parking is just one of many costs plaguing Aucklanders.

In February, Stats NZ released data which showed the cost of living had risen by 8.2% in the December quarter.

Stats NZ said the highest spending households – those who were ranked in the top 20% for their spending – experienced an average 9.4% increase in their cost of living over the year.

The lowest spending 20% of households saw their costs rise on average by 7.1%.

One cost set to increase are public transport fees, which may push commuters of buses and trains and back into their cars.

On Wednesday, Auckland Transport announced public transport fares would go up from April 2.

Short distance fares will increase by about 8% and longer distance fares will increase by 3% to 5%, with some outer zone fares staying where they are.

The chief executive officer of Wilson Parking New Zealand, Ryan Orchard, said the company offers “flexible and competitive parking options to all of our customers”.

“Many of our sites in Auckland [provide] more cost-effective and flexible options than competitors,” Orchard said.

Competitors in the same area include the Downtown car park, managed by Auckland Transport, which costs $9 for the first hour, then goes up in increments of $4.50 until the price is capped at $40 after eight hours.

Another competitor is Parkable, which offers a car park on Daldy St in the Viaduct for $7 per hour, capped at $28.