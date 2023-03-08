Truck explodes on Auckland's Southern Motorway, sending fireballs into the sky

Up to 30 people have been evacuated from homes near Auckland’s Southern Motorway, after a truck carrying chemicals exploded into flames in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The motorway has been partially closed between Papakura and Takanini, causing gridlock in surrounding streets.

Fire and Emergency NZ said between 20 and 30 people were evacuated from houses on Harbourside Drive, adjacent to the motorway.

Ophaheke local Stacey Madden, 36, said she could hear the “enormous explosions” from her house.

“It woke me up and I honestly thought there was army gunfire going on. I got out of bed, and could see the flames clearly from my window.

“There was smoke everywhere. Huge plumes of smoke,” she said.

Madden said the explosions could be heard for about half an hour.

The fire happened on the northbound lane of the Southern Motorway, just north of the Papakura on-ramp.

At about 3am on Wednesday, police were advised by Fire and Emergency of a truck fire on the shoulder of the Southern Motorway, northbound just past the Papakura on-ramp.

Police said the truck was carrying highly flammable gas canisters​, which had exploded into bushes lining the motorway.

Those people evacuated were given the all clear to begin return home just before 7am.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Traffic

Police are “strongly advising” that commuters avoid travelling this morning if they don’t need to.

“There are diversions in place but, as commuters will understand, this is going to cause significant delays,” a spokesperson said.

The Southern Motorway is partially closed due to the fire.

As of 7am, southbound lanes are open between Papakura and Takanini.

Waka Kotahi’s Traffic dashboard said a journey from Bombay to the City at 7.50am would take 3½ hours.

In free-flowing traffic, this trip should take 34 minutes.

Like a ‘war zone’

Vanessa Morton heard the explosions from her house in Takanini.

“It was loud. We could see the brightness in the sky from the flames,” she said. “It sounded like a damn war zone. I'm glad the driver of the truck is safe.”

Chris Murdoch, 49, was one of the Harbourside Drive residents who was evacuated in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“I was in bed and I heard this massive explosion. It was pretty intense. You can feel the heat,” he said.

Police knocked on Murdoch’s door a little after the explosions started he said, and evacuated his street.

Murdoch and his neighbours took shelter in the local MacDonald’s.

“A pretty crazy morning,” he said.

Fenz said the fire was large when crews arrived on scene at 3.10am.

The fire has been contained, but large amounts of smoke was still pouring out over the area. At the peak of the fire, 12 fire trucks were in attendance.

The last fire appliance left the scene at around 7.30am.