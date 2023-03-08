Motorway truck explosion leaves drivers stuck in traffic jams for hours

There are long traffic jams on Auckland's Southern Motorway and the burnt-out shell of a truck can be seen after an inferno on Wednesday morning.

Drivers stuck for hours on jammed roads in South Auckland on Wednesday morning have shared the extent of the disruption caused by an exploding truck.

One Twitter user said they were heading to the airport from Paerata, but it took three hours to travel to Karaka, 9km away, before they gave up.

A commuter told Stuff they left Pukekohe at 6am and were still stuck in traffic in Papakura, 20km away, 2½ hours later.

“No traffic management, no controlling lights and when we called we got told that they don’t do anything to help with that,” they said.

One driver wrote on Facebook that they left Hamilton at 5am and were stuck at the Drury off-ramp three hours later.

Franklin councillor Andy Baker took back roads and then a train to get to his Albert St office in downtown Auckland.

He said the incident shows the “absolute need” for some extra capacity in the road network.

“That’s why Mill Rd was so important, or a western corridor. We need another route around Auckland that takes the pressure off the spine of State Highway 1,” Baker said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The truck was burnt out in the incident that closed part of Auckland's Southern Motorway for more than six hours.

“It doesn’t take much for the city to grind to a halt if the spine becomes blocked.”

A Waka Kotahi spokesperson said the transport agency regularly updated people on social media and through its Journey Planner website. It also used signage between Ohinewai and Ramarama to tell drivers to expect major delays.

VMS (variable message signs) in Papakura advised motorists of closures and alternative routes, the spokesperson said.

“Our messaging on social media since 6.10am has urged motorists to delay their journey or expect long delays.”

Northbound and southbound lanes of SH1 were closed between Papakura and Takanini after highly flammable gas in cannisters being carried on a truck exploded at about 3am.

“Around 15 homes were evacuated as a precaution but have since been allowed to return home,” a police spokesperson said. No one was injured in the incident.

The Southern Motorway was fully reopened at 9.50am, the police spokesperson said, but drivers are being asked to use caution at the Papakura interchange where there is minor damage to the road.