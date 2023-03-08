Auckland motorway truck fire: Council's advice for residents after explosion

Auckland residents were woken by a truck catching on fire and exploding.

Auckland Council has issued safety advice for South Auckland residents, after a truck carrying aerosol cans of paint exploded and sent fireballs into the air just after 3am on Wednesday morning.

The fire happened on the northbound lane of the southern motorway, just north of the Papakura onramp, creating an hours-long commute for some Aucklanders, while police advised those that could to work from home.

The driver involved in the explosion, is “shaken but OK”, according to the vehicle’s owner.

Auckland Council’s Environmental Health specialists have spent the day visiting properties affected by the truck fire.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has released advice in relation to smoke inhalation and dealing with the impacts of smoke, but General Manager Licensing and Regulatory Compliance Mervyn Chetty and his team had some additional guidance on cleaning down property, gardens and laundry.

“Many people visited today by our environmental health specialists have noticed an oily residue that has settled on their property as a result of the fire,” Chetty said.

“This is most likely to be canola oil and our best advice is to take a precautionary approach and wash items down with soapy water.”

Chetty said decks and outdoor furniture, roofs and the trampoline, pathways and play equipment can all be given the soapy water treatment, or use sugar soap, but to check the guidance on the product, in relation to the item you’re washing down, first though.

SARAH PO-CHING/Supplied Debris is strewn from a truck fire on Auckland's Southern Motorway after explosions are heard.

“We recommend re-washing any laundry on the clothesline that may have been splashed and if your veggie garden has been splashed or may have been exposed in any way, it’s best to avoid eating the vegetables,” he said.

Chetty stressed this was precautionary and common sense-based advice.

“If you think your property may have been splashed by any residue from the incident, err on the side of caution and wash items down. This will prevent any long-term damage or slippery surfaces,” he said.

“If you have a rainwater collection system, follow best-practice advice for washing down roofing and gutters and avoiding contamination.”

Stuff talked to Harbourside residents on Wednesday, who said they were evacuated from their homes and set up shop at a nearby McDonald’s, while they waited for the all-clear to come home.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There are long traffic jams on Auckland's Southern Motorway and the burnt-out shell of a truck can be seen after an inferno on Wednesday morning.

The manager said about 40 evacuees had sought shelter in the store in the early hours of the morning.

Chris Murdoch was one of the residents taking shelter in the McDonald’s.

He described hearing a “massive” explosion that shook him awake.

“It was pretty intense. You can feel the heat,” he said.

The explosions were so fierce Vanessa Morton heard them from her home in Takanini, about 12km away.

“It was loud. We could see the brightness in the sky from the flames,” she said.

“It sounded like a damn war zone. I'm glad the driver of the truck is safe.”

Part of Auckland’s southern motorway will shut for urgent repairs on Wednesday night to repair the damage caused by the explosion.