One dead, another critically injured after crash in West Auckland

Traffic is congested on Fred Taylor Drive in Westgate following a fatal crash.

A person has died and a second person is in a critical condition following a crash in Westgate, West Auckland.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Fred Taylor Drive and Dunlop Rd about 3.17pm Monday.

”Sadly, one person has been located deceased,” they said.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to delay travelling in the area if possible.

The serious crash unit is in attendance.

Traffic on Fred Taylor Drive, near the crash site, was heavy heading into rush hour, Google Maps.