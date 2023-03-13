Two dead, diversions in place after West Auckland crash

Traffic is congested on Fred Taylor Drive in Westgate following a fatal crash.

A second person has died following a crash in Westgate, West Auckland.

Police said the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Fred Taylor Drive and Dunlop Rd at 3.17pm on Monday.

“Sadly, one person was located deceased at the scene and a second person has died upon arrival at hospital,” they said.

Grant Matthew/Stuff Diversion are in place after the fatal crash. (File photo)

Diversions remain in place and motorists are asked to delay travelling in the area if possible.

The serious crash unit is in attendance.

Traffic on Fred Taylor Drive, near the crash site, was heavy heading into rush hour and was still congested by 6pm, according to Google Maps.