Sylvia Park Road and Great South Road in Mount Wellington were closed on Tuesday night after a collision, a police spokesperson said.

The crash was reported to police at 7.20pm.

“Initial reports suggest three people are in a moderate condition. Both roads have been closed while the scene is cleared.”

Drivers were advised to avoid the area and take alternative routes.