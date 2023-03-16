Two crashes cause delays for southbound commuters near Warkworth, Auckland

Traffic on Auckland’s southwestern motorway is slow moving, after a crash. (File photo)

Police have warned Auckland motorists that there will be continued southbound traffic delays near Warkworth.

They said there had been two minor crashes on Thursday, and while the earlier crash affecting southbound traffic was being cleared, there would be delays.

“We appreciate commuters’ cooperation this morning. Motorists in the area are advised to allow additional time to reach their destination.”

Waka Kotahi said a crash had been reported at Pohuehue Viaduct, between Warkworth and Puhoi, in north Auckland.

“Please follow directions of emergency services. Delay your journey until cleared, or expect long delays in the area,” it said.

Around 8am the crash was cleared, but delays were still expected.

Meanwhile, a breakdown on the northwestern motorway at around 8.45am has blocked the southbound lane between Patiki Road and Great North Road.

Waka Kotahi asked motorists to use left lanes with care while the pass the incident.

Traffic on Auckland’s southwestern motorway is also slow moving following a crash Thursday morning.

The crash was cleared by 7am, but Waka Kotahi advised delays were continuing.

Waka Kotahi earlier warned motorists to expect delays, with a crash blocking the left southbound lane just after Walmsley Rd off-ramp.