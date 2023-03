Delays are expected on the Waikato Expressway near Hosham Downs due to a crash. (File photo)

Motorists have been asked to avoid the Waikato Expressway near Horsham Downs following a crash.

In a statement, police said a northbound lane is blocked while emergency services respond.

According to Google Maps, traffic is at a standstill just after the Resolution Drive on-ramp.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the motorway north around Horsham Downs until congestion has cleared,” police said.