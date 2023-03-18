Commuter confusion as road signs covered up on Auckland motorway

Signs on Auckland's northwestern motorway covered in tape during lane realignment as part of the North West Bus Improvements project.

Covered up road signs near a busy Auckland motorway junction are causing confusion amongst motorists.

At least three lots of overhead gantries on the northwestern motorway from Bond St have been covered with green tape for at least a week.

They will stay this way while lanes between St Lukes and the SH1 and SH16 intersection are reconfigured as part of the North West Bus Improvements project.

The lane changes mean the gantry signage will also need to be moved.

The new signage will be revealed on Monday, March 27.

Several motorists reported confusion over the lack of signage.

The signage is located just prior to a crucial intersection, where being in the wrong lane could lead motorists to a different part of Auckland than they intended.

For example, a motorist who mistakenly takes the exit to the North Shore will not be able to turn around until they are on the other side of the Harbour Bridge.

The Waka Kotahi spokesperson said: “Understand this may cause some confusion in the meantime however the existing signs remain in place just past these ones.”

The North West Bus Improvements project, a joint venture with Auckland Transport, will improve bus connections between the nor-west and central Auckland.