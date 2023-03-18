All southbound lanes reopened on Auckland's southern motorway after Greenlane crash

Waka Kotahi said queues went back to Spaghetti Junction after a crash on Saturday night.

Auckland’s southern motorway has been restored to full capacity southbound after an earlier car crash involving two vehicles and a motorbike closed several lanes.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes, between Market Road off-ramp and the Green Lane East off-ramp shortly after 7pm Saturday.

“The motorcyclist received moderate injuries, while an occupant of one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

The motorway was temporarily down to two southbound lanes next to the Greenlane off-ramp.

Traffic was gridlocked as far back as Spaghetti Junction, but congestion on the network had since eased, a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.