Auckland's southern motorway down to two lanes southbound after crash

Waka Kotahi said queues are presently back to Spaghetti Junction.

Auckland’s southern motorway is down to two southbound lanes next to the Greenlane off-ramp after an earlier car crash involving two vehicles and a motorbike.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes, between Market Road off-ramp and the Green Lane East off-ramp shortly after 7pm Saturday.

“The motorcyclist received moderate injuries, while an occupant of one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

Traffic was gird locked as far back to Spaghetti Junction, but congestion on the network had since eased, a Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.