Auckland's southwestern motorway reopened after on-ramp blocked by crash

A car transporter is blocking the left northbound lane beside the Massey Rd on-ramp.

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on Auckland’s southwestern motorway on Monday.

A car transporter truck blocked the left northbound lane beside the Massey Rd on-ramp from 9am until about 10.20am.

The crash has since been cleared.

The person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition, a St John spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Why NZ should lower motorway speed limits for SUVs and other high-emission vehicles



In a statement, police said the full extent of injuries were “unclear,” except that one driver has complained of neck pain.

“Traffic will be impacted by the ongoing presence of emergency services vehicles, and temporary closure of northbound lanes to enable the driver to be transported to ambulance, so people are advised to avoid the area,” police said.

Fire and Emergency and Hato Hone St John responded to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays while traffic flow resumes from the delays.

.