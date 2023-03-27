New layout on SH16, Waka Kotahi urges extra care

Drivers should take care to follow the new road layout for the eastbound lanes on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway.

Waka Kotahi reported on Monday morning the eastbound lanes between St Lukes Rd and Newton Rd have been changed.

The left-most lane is now an exit-only lane to Newton Rd.

“Merge right for other destinations and take extra care this morning as motorists adjust to the new lane layout,” Waka Kotahi said on Twitter.

The changes are part of the North West Bus Improvements project, a joint venture with Auckland Transport.

It intends to improve bus connections between nor-west and central Auckland.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Waka Kotahi has realigned SH16 to make one lane only an exit for Newton Rd – the next three lanes are also exit only.

It comes after the at least three lots of overhead signs, or gantries, on the Northwestern were covered with green tape for over a week, causing confusion to motorists.