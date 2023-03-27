Waka Kotahi apologises after new layout on SH16 caused disruptions

Waka Kotahi have apologised after the new road layout for the eastbound lanes on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway, caused disruptions Monday morning.

“Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency apologises for any disruption caused this morning as part of lane realignment works on SH16.”

Waka Kotahi said they were monitoring the situation, and drivers should continue to take care to follow the new road layout.

READ MORE:

* Commuter confusion as road signs covered up on Auckland motorway



Waka Kotahi reported on Monday morning the eastbound lanes between St Lukes Rd and Newton Rd had been changed.

The left-most lane is now an exit-only lane to Newton Rd.

“Merge right for other destinations and take extra care this morning as motorists adjust to the new lane layout,” Waka Kotahi said on Twitter.

The changes are part of the North West Bus Improvements project, a joint venture with Auckland Transport.

It intends to improve bus connections between nor-west and central Auckland.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Waka Kotahi has realigned SH16 to make one lane only an exit for Newton Rd – the next three lanes are also exit only.

It comes after at least three lots of overhead signs, or gantries, on the Northwestern were covered with green tape for over a week, causing confusion to motorists.

To allow for the works to finish as safely as possible, a full night closure from St Lukes to Newton Road will take place.

All new lanes and subsequent signage will be complete in the early hours of Thursday 30 March, the statement said.