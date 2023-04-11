Auckland traffic: Traffic jams across motorways as city braces for bad weather

Those driving along State Highway 1 will be the worst affected by the traffic, according to Waka Kotahi’s journey planner. (File photo)

Traffic is building both north and south of Auckland as the supercity braces for an evening of bad weather.

According to Waka Kotahi’s journey planner, drivers heading south along State Highway 1 from Wellsford to the city may encounter delays of up to 55 minutes.

Meanwhile, those heading north along SH1 from Bombay into the city can expect to be sat in traffic for at least 35 minutes.

Google Maps/Stuff Commuters across Tāmaki Makaurau are facing a long commute home on Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier on Tuesday, a crash on Auckland’s SH1 caused traffic to grind to a halt from Drury to Manurewa.

The crash happened near Orams Rd overbridge after Hill Rd about 5.20am, police said.

As of 6.30am, Google Maps estimated a trip from Drury to Auckland central would take about one hour and 25 minutes.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said the crash has been cleared of all lanes but was still warning commuters to allow extra time if travelling through the area.