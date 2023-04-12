Hour-long delays on Auckland motorway after truck flips, blocking lanes

Drivers are being warned to expect lengthy delays after a truck flipped on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

Drivers are facing hour-long delays after a truck flipped on an Auckland motorway, blocking lanes.

The crash, near the Esmonde Rd on-ramp, was reported to police at 1.09pm Wednesday.

One person had been transported to hospital with moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

A photo tweeted by Waka Kotahi showed the truck had flipped and was lying on its roof.

Drivers were advised to expect “lengthy delays” whilst the two northbound lanes blocked were cleared.

“Motorists are advised to delay travel where possible or to allow additional time to reach their destination,” police said.

According to Waka Kotahi’s journey planner, at 2.30pm drivers travelling north along State Highway 1 could expect delays of up to an hour.

The crash had been cleared by 2.30pm, Waka Kotahi said.

“All lanes are now OPEN. Expect delays while congestion in the area clears.”