Rolled truck blocks Auckland road, causing delays for commuters

Truck flips on SH1 just north of Auckland Harbour Bridge, blocking two northbound lanes.

Commuters to Auckland’s North Shore are being warned of delays after a rolled truck blocked the southbound lane on East Coast Rd – the second crash of its kind on Wednesday afternoon.

Auckland Transport are asking drivers to pass with care and expect delays until the crash just after the Awanohi Rd intersection is cleared.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed they were called to a report of a truck that had rolled at 4.30pm.

The truck was blocking the road and traffic management was put in place, they said.

One person was reported to have moderate injuries, while another had minor injuries.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, drivers faced hour-long delays after a truck flipped on an Auckland motorway, blocking two lanes.

The crash, near the Esmonde Rd on-ramp, was reported to police at 1.09pm.

One person had been transported to hospital with moderate injuries, a police spokesperson said.

A photo tweeted by Waka Kotahi showed the truck had flipped and was lying on its roof.

Supplied A truck flipped on SH1 just north of Auckland Harbour Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers were advised to expect “lengthy delays” while the two northbound lanes blocked were cleared.

“Motorists are advised to delay travel where possible or to allow additional time to reach their destination,” police said.

According to Waka Kotahi’s journey planner, at 2.30pm drivers travelling north along State Highway 1 could expect delays of up to an hour.

The crash had been cleared by 2.30pm, Waka Kotahi said.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Earlier on Wednesday, drivers were being warned to expect lengthy delays after a truck flipped on Auckland's Northern Motorway.

“All lanes are now open. Expect delays while congestion in the area clears.”

By 3.15pm, the traffic had eased and was free-flowing.