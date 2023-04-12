Truck flips, blocking two northbound lanes on SH1 in Auckland

Drivers are being warned to expect delays.

A truck crash is blocking two northbound lanes on Auckland’s State Highway 1 on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash, near the Esmonde Rd on-ramp, was reported to police at 1.09pm.

One person has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries, a spokesperson for the police confirmed.

A photo tweeted by Waka Kotahi shows the truck had flipped and was lying on its roof.

Drivers were advised to expect “lengthy delays” whilst the two northbound lanes blocked werecleared.

“Motorists are advised to delay travel where possible or to allow additional time to reach their destination,” police said.

Waka Kotahi was warning drivers to merge with care and expect delays while emergency services work to clear the crash.