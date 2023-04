Emergency services were notified of the spill just before 11.30am, a police spokesperson said.

Motorists were warned to expect delays after a diesel spill on the Southern Motorway near the Market Rd off-ramp at lunchtime on Monday.

Emergency services were notified of the spill just before 11.30am, a police spokesperson said.

One southbound lane was closed while the spill was cleared, but by 1.25pm the breakdown had been cleared, and all lanes were opened.