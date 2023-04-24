Fallen tree closes road in north Auckland causing 'lengthy delays' for commuters

Leigh Rd in Omaha is shut on Monday afternoon. (File photo)

Police say motorists should expect “lengthy delays” after a tree fell in Omaha on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of the incident on Leigh Rd at about 2.30pm.

No injuries have been reported in relation to this incident, however it is expected the road will be blocked for some time, a spokesperson said.

According to Auckland Transport, a section of Leigh Rd is closed between Ashton Rd and Omaha Valley Rd, west of Leigh.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel where possible.

Waka Kotahi/Supplied Emergency services were notified of the spill just before 11.30am, a police spokesperson said.

Earlier on Monday, Auckland motorists were warned to expect delays after a diesel spill on the Southern Motorway near the Market Rd off-ramp at lunchtime on Monday.

Emergency services were notified of the spill just before 11.30am, a police spokesperson said.

One southbound lane was closed while the spill was cleared, but by 1.25pm the breakdown had been cleared, and all lanes were opened.