Monday traffic chaos after crashes and road blockages in Auckland

A crash near the Esmonde Rd exit on Auckland’s North Shore is causing delays on SH1.

A crash involving three vehicles is blocking the right southbound lane on State Highway 1 on Auckland’s North Shore.

The crash was reported on the Northern Motorway near the Esmonde Rd off-ramp at 9.50am on Monday.

Commuters starting the week faced various crashes and breakdowns across the city causing traffic delays on Northwestern Motorway and Southern Motorway.

At 6am, a person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries after they were cut free from their car involved in a crash in West Auckland.

Supplied/Google maps Clark St near the intersection of Portage Rd in New Lynn.

Emergency services attended the two-vehicle crash on Clark St in New Lynn, which led to a partial closure of the street.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported to police just after 6am.

“One person has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries and the road is partially blocked while the scene is cleared.”

Fire and emergency spokesperson said one person was trapped in a vehicle.

“We sent two fire trucks and two support vehicles. We removed the trapped person from the vehicle using rescue tools.”

The road was partially blocked untill 8.40am on Monday, while the scene was cleared.

Another crash on SH18 Upper Harbour caused congestion at 7.30am on Monday.

A police spokesperson said no one was injured, and one lane was blocked. The road was opened at 7.45am.