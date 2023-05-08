Truck and trailer carrying crane smashes into central Auckland house

A truck and trailer carrying a crane has crashed into a house and car in Auckland’s Mt Wellington.

Police said a section of Waipuna Rd between Ireland Rd and Convamore Lane is blocked.

Emergency services were called to the scene just before 12.30pm.

The truck cab smashed halfway into the house, having taken out the fence, which was now sitting beside passenger-side of the truck.

The truck was marked with Philpott Airfreight Ltd. signage.

When approached by Stuff, a Philpott Airfreight Ltd. employee said that while they would not be commenting, the director of the company was at the scene “trying to sort things out”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A truck and trailer carrying a crane has crashed into a Mount Wellington house.

A red car was parked outside the property, which had been damaged from behind in the crash. One of its wheels was sitting on the pavement.

A Stuff journalist at the scene said there were around five police vehicles, as well as a St John’s ambulance and some fire trucks.

A large tow truck was setting up near the house, they said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A truck and trailer carrying a crane also crashed into a nearby car.

Police said motorists should be aware that the traffic disruption is likely to remain for some time.

Hato Hone St John confirmed they were on the scene and were treating one person with moderate injuries, and two patients with minor injuries.