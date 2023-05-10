Stranded mates ride scooters from CBD to west Auckland as floods gridlock city

Bus and train delays, gridlocked traffic and Uber shortages weren’t enough to stop one resourceful pair getting home during Tuesday’s torrential downpour and flooding in Auckland.

Instead, 19-year-old bank worker Dominic Tupou and friend Blake Veza opted to ride scooters from their workplace in Auckland CBD, to the west Auckland suburb of Glen Eden.

Tupou told Stuff they were told to leave work at 12.30pm, and ordered an Uber to get home as the rain fell.

“We were still waiting by 1.30 because all the Ubers kept cancelling on us, then we were like, ‘OK, looks like we’re going to have to take the bus because trains were down,’” he said.

“The first bus that came through was packed, next one was too. That took about another hour as they were all crawling along.”

Dominic Tupou/Supplied Dominic Tupou tried to get an Uber, then a bus home – but ended up taking a scooter.

The duo decided eventually to ride escooters to “at least get out of the city” and then try to get a bus outside of the CBD,

“We ended up getting scooters from around Spark Arena to get to Ponsonby,” Tupou said.

The idea was to take a bus from there, but the plan was soon ditched.

“When we got there, we decided we were having too much fun, so we said, ‘Stuff it, let's go all the way.’”

Google Maps/Supplied Tupou said the whole trip took around 74 minutes.

While Tupou rode the same Lime scooter throughout the whole trip, his friend had a Beam scooter, which could only go a limited distance from the central city.

“Once we got to about Pt [Chevalier], his scooter couldn't go any further, so he jumped on mine, and we looked for another Lime,” he said.

“Once we got to Pt Chev we started groups of other people on scooters, and we started laughing with each other,” he said.

“We said, ‘Oh where did you come from? City? Yup, yup.’ We all ended up going together out west.”

The entire trip took about 74 minutes, Tupou said, and cost $36, but was “way cheaper than what the Uber was charging us”.

Tupou said it felt good passing people stuck in traffic, despite having the rain fall on them.

“Our family was saying they could pick us up, but I told them, ‘Nah,’” he said.

“It was all worth it.”