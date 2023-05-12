Investigation into three 'suspicious' fires under Auckland's Spaghetti Junction

Three rubbish fires were set in Auckland’s Spaghetti Junction on Friday morning. (File photo)

An investigation is under way following three “suspicious” fires set in Auckland’s Spaghetti Junction just before dawn on Friday morning.

Emergency services responded to a report of fires at 5.16am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) confirmed the rubbish fires were being treated as suspicious, and police had been called in.

However, a police spokesperson said, although they were called to the scene, they had not deemed the fires as suspicious at this stage.

The fires were set under Hopetoun Bridge on Howe St, in the middle of Spaghetti Junction.

Do you have any pictures of the fires? Email them to aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

A Fenz spokesperson said that although the fires had not caused disruption to traffic, they would have been big enough to be visible to early-morning commuters.