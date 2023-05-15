Person in serious condition after truck hits bridge on SH1 in Auckland

One person is in a serious condition after a truck struck a bridge on Auckland’s State Highway 1 on Monday afternoon – one of two crashes on the motorway.

A St John spokesperson said one person had been taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries.

“Due to a bridge strike on #SH1, the left and middle southbound lanes are closed after Ellerslie Panmure Hwy,” Waka Kotahi said in a statement at 2.25pm.

Google Maps/Supplied Traffic buildup, in black, around Ellerslie following a crash as of 3pm.

The lanes have since been reopened.

Auckland Transport said Penrose Bridge is closed heading westbound between Gavin St and Portman Rd intersection and Prescott St, Penrose.

Eastbound traffic was still under stop/go traffic management at 4.30pm, as evening commuter traffic began.

Another crash further down SH1 has partially blocked the right southbound lane, according to Waka Kotahi.

The second crash happened past the Hill Rd off-ramp, near Manurewa.