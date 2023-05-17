Western Line trains resume, vehicle removed from tracks in central Auckland

Auckland’s Western Line has been partially suspended following an “emergency services incident”. (File photo)

Auckland’s Western Line was partially suspended after a vehicle drove onto the tracks early on Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed they were called to reports of a vehicle on the tracks near Baldwin Ave station, blocking the train tracks.

“This was a medical-related event and the driver is being provided with assistance,” a spokesperson said.

The trains are travelling as usual again, after the Western Line was suspended between New Lynn and Kingsland as a result of the incident.

About 7am, Auckland Transport said there had been an “emergency services incident” on the track between Baldwin Ave and Morningside stations.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson said a car was discovered driving down the railway tracks on the Western Line between Baldwin Avenue and Morningside.

“Because the tracks were blocked by the car we had to cancel Western Line services between New Lynn and Kingsland until the car could be removed and the tracks were inspected."

The vehicle was safely removed from the tracks and taken away from the road corridor just before 10am, the spokesperson said.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown had also taken to Twitter to warn Aucklanders to “plan for extra time if travelling to West Auckland today”.

All services between New Lynn and Swanson will depart from platform 1.

All services between Britomart and Kingsland will depart from platform 2.

