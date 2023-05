.One person is in critical condition after a crash between a car and an e-scooter on central Auckland’s Wellesley Street West on Wednesday evening. (File photo)

One person is in a critical condition after a crash between a car and an e-scooter on central Auckland’s Wellesley Street West on Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted to the incident around 5pm.

Auckland Transport said the eastbound lane was closed while police carried out a scene examination, but it has since reopened.