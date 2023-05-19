Who let the dogs in? Auckland Transport to trial large dogs on buses

Large dogs will be allowed to travel on Auckland Transport buses for eight weeks from Sunday, subject to terms and conditions.

Auckland Transport has gone to the bark side and from Sunday will allow large dogs to travel on buses.

Large dogs of any breed will be allowed to board buses with their human servants for eight weeks as a trial, AT said in a statement.

A condition of this is that the dogs must be on a leash and wearing a muzzle.

Smaller domestic pets in carriers are already allowed on buses, following a paws-itive trial in late 2022. Large dogs may already travel on trains and ferries.

The trial for larger dogs will run until July 16. Until then, dogs may travel for free between the hours of 9am and 3pm and after 6.30pm on weekdays and all day on weekends and public holidays.

“AT will consider making the change permanent if the trial is successful.”

Improvement delivery lead Luke Clarke said the enthusiastic response to pets being allowed on buses showed that Aucklanders want more options when travelling.

“This trial reflects our commitment to make public transport easier and more accessible for all Aucklanders.”

“We’re excited to see larger four-legged passengers joining their owners on our buses.”

Asked whether any consideration had been given to allowing other pets on buses, such as well-behaved sheep and goats, Clarke said “unfortunately” not at this stage.

The dogs are not allowed on bus seats or on the upper floor of double decker buses.

Owners must clean up if their dog makes a mess.

Auckland Transport/Supplied Councillor Josephine Bartley and Milo are excited to be able to catch a bus together.

The trial excludes school buses and children under the age of 16 may only travel with their pets if they have an adult with them.

If a dog poses a risk to other passengers, the owner may be asked to leave and won’t be entitled to a refund.

Dogs may be asked to move if they interfere with assistance dogs and may not be able to board the bus if it is too crowded.

Councillor Josephine Bartley said she was excited to be able to take her dog Milo on the bus.

“Changes like this make catching public transport an option for more people.”

Bartley acknowledged retired councillor Dr Cathy Casey, who spearheaded the case for pets being allowed on public transport.