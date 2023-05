State Highway 1 near Waipu in Northland is closed following a serious crash.

One person has died following a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Waipu on Friday evening.

The road will remain closed, with diversions in place, while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene, a police spokesperson said.

Officers were called to the scene around 6.45pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the accident was a two car crash.