State Highway 1 near Waipu in Northland is closed following a serious crash.

A police spokesperson said they were called about 6.45pm.

The road will be closed with diversions in place.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the accident was a two car crash, but could not confirm any injuries as Police were taking the lead on the incident.

Police and St John have been contacted for comment.

More to come.