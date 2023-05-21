Pedestrian dead after being hit on Auckland’s southern motorway

The southern motorway closed after the incident.

A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a vehicle on Auckland’s southern motorway.

The crash happened near the Te Irirangi Overbridge about 4am, police said.

The person died at the scene.

The Southern motorway has now re-opened after being closed for more than 4 hours following the incident.

Supplied Waka Kotahi NZTA warned drivers use alternative routes, although the road has since reopened.

Two ambulances rushed to the scene at 3.49am, St John said.

Three fire appliance also attended.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Meanwhile, the Auckland Harbour bridge remains open after multiple closures on Saturday due to weather.