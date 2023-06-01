'Rather large' oil spill blocks central Auckland traffic

Fire crews are cleaning up an oil spill on Auckland’s Mount Eden Road.

A “rather large” oil spill has blocked traffic in central Auckland.

Shortly after 11am on Thursday, Auckland Transport said the incident was blocking all traffic from Symonds St to Mt Eden Rd.

“Police are letting buses through currently. Expect delays and possible cancellations on Mt Eden bus services. “

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews were dealing with a “rather large” oil spill.

Fenz had stopped the oil going into drains by putting absorbant material down, and were waiting on Auckland Council to handle the rest.

A police spokesperson said police were assisting Fire and Emergency with traffic management in the area.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Fenz were still on scene helping with traffic management.

The incident comes after a disrupted morning for commuters.

Train services have returned to normal schedules after a “KiwiRail freight train issue” near the east Auckland suburb of Remuera earlier on Thursday morning.

The train issue caused delays and cancellations to the Southern and Eastern line.

An Auckland Transport travel alert issued at 6.40am said Eastern Line services would be ending at Otahuhu while all Onehunga line services had been cancelled.

“Southern line services going from Newmarket-Penrose will arrive and depart from platform one and will run at a 20-minute frequency.”

At 8.40am train schedules resumed to normal with minor delays expected, an Auckland Transport travel alert said.

This was the second day in a row of disruptions for train users.

All trains were cancelled for a time on Wednesday morning, after the KiwiRail control centre was evacuated and operations moved to Wellington following a large scrapyard fire in Favona.

Commuters in West Auckland are also facing delays due to a crash in Whenuapai this afternoon.

Police said Brigham Creek Road had been reduced to a single lane, after a single vehicle crash just before 1pm.

There have been no serious injuries reported, but the crash is blocking the road, police said.

“Motorists are advised to expect significant delays and to avoid travel in the area where possible.”