Person in critical condition after crash in Clover Park, Auckland

Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Hollyford Drive. (File photo)

One person is in critical condition, following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Clover Park, Auckland, Sunday evening.

The crash at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Hollyford Drive, was reported at 5.42pm, police said.

Motorist are asked to avoid the area, as the road is expected to be closed for several more hours.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and working to determine the circumstances of the crash, police said