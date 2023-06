Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Hollyford Drive. (File photo)

A road has been closed in Clover Park, Auckland, after a crash involving two vehicles Sunday evening.

The crash was reported at 5.42pm, police said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Hollyford Drive while emergency services respond.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.”