Man meditates on parked car in the middle of Auckland motorway

Dean Middleton caused a stir on Thursday afternoon after he meditated on top of his parked in the middle of a busy Auckland motorway.

A man was spotted meditating on a car in the middle of Auckland’s Southern motorway around 1pm on Thursday, causing traffic disruption.

Police said they were considering “serious” driving-related charges over the incident, and said it was very dangerous.

The man, whose name is Dean Middleton, could be seen sitting in a monk-like position on his car roof while other vehicles inch around him.

One commuter, who provided pictures of the incident to Stuff, questioned whether Middleton was “the Buddha for boy racers”.

“We are very concerned about the danger posed to the individual and other road users, as well as the congestion it caused on a busy stretch of motorway,” a police spokesperson said.

Middleton contacted Stuff claiming he was the person on the car, and saying it was a “publicity stunt”, to promote an app that he claimed would “revolutionise the way Kiwis drive”.

It was also a protest over Waka Kotahi Road to Zero policy.

Supplied/Supplied Dean Middleton said his actions were a "publicity stunt".

“I did it because I am a young Kiwi who has lost friends to horrific car accidents and I see NZTA spend millions now billions on road safety to get our road death toll to zero,” he said, but he didn’t think that was effective.

“I have come to the realisation that this Road to Zero policy is a fantasy, and is hurting everyday Kiwis by taking our hard-earned dollars to pay for an idea that will never come to fruition,” Middleton said.

Middleton said he had made it his “personal mission” to care about families who have lost loved ones in traffic accidents.

“Frankly, NZTA does not care about these families,” he said.

The man said he was ready to face any police charges.

Stuff asked police if the man had been arrested or charged over the Thursday stunt.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and charges are likely,” a police spokesperson said.