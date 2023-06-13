Paramedics on scene after crash involving police and a member of the public

A police car was involved with an early morning crash in Whangārei.

Emergency services are responding to a crash in Whangārei, after a police car collided with another vehicle.

A police spokesperson confirmed a police vehicle was involved in a crash at around 5.30am on Tuesday morning.

“The police vehicle was near the intersection of Hatea Drive and Drummond St, Regent when it collided with a member of the public’s vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

“One person is being assessed by paramedics at the scene and a diversion remains in place.”

The spokesperson said an investigation into the crash was underway.

Hato Hone St John confirmed they were alerted to a motor vehicle incident in Regent, Whangārei at 5.44am on Tuesday morning, but were not required.