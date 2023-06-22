Bridge reopened after SH1 truck crash killed driver, concrete reinforcing added

Rescue services help a truck driver on the SH1 motorway, near Drury, after it crashed into an overbridge.

The Bremner Rd bridge above SH1 in Auckland has been reopened to light traffic on Thursday morning, after a truck crashed into it, killing the driver.

The motorway between Papakura and Drury was closed in both directions for around half the day on Wednesday, after a truck crashed into a motorway overbridge in South Auckland. The driver died at the scene.

The road was completely closed for six hours after the crash, with one lane in each direction reopening for a short time from 4.30pm.

On Thursday morning the bridge reopened to light traffic, after repair works were completed overnight, according to a Waka Kotahi spokeswoman.

The repair works included a new collar to wrap around the concrete column holding the bridge up, extending above where the truck hit, she said.

“The collar will provide added protection and ensure that if the section is subjected to a similar strike, it would be protected and prevent any damage in the same location.”

Along with the new concrete collar, metal median barriers destroyed in the crash were replaced.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff The truck crashed into the supports of an overbridge on SH1, near Drury, closing the motorway and leaving one person dead.

Overweight vehicles will still not be allowed on the bridge throughout Thursday, but are expected to be given the green light from 5am Friday.

The crash caused traffic chaos on the Auckland network during the day, and again during the evening. At 9pm on Wednesday the road closed again for repairs, despite heavy traffic in the area.

The truck crashed into Bremner Rd overbridge on Auckland’s SH1 at about 10.30am on Wednesday morning, closing the motorway to all traffic near Drury.

On Wednesday, a worker at a nearby company told Stuff he ran to help the driver of the truck and was in the cab when they died.

The truck has extensive damage, having gone through the metal median barriers and into the concrete supports.

Kyle Dunn from Counties Readymix, a business overlooking the bridge, heard the crash before he saw it.

“I heard a bang, looked out the window and saw the trailer going sideways behind the truck. Then it disappeared out of view, and we heard the louder bang,” Dunn said.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff The motorway was closed as emergency services attended the incident

“That’s when we started to running,” one of Dunn’s colleagues said.

At 3pm, a crane could be seen removing the truck.

On Wednesday at about 2pm, police confirmed the man had died.