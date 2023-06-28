Rock fall closes Auckland's SH1 near Dome Valley again

Large rock fall seen on Auckland's northern motorway before it was closed on Tuesday morning.

Another rock fall has caused closures along Auckland’s State Highway 1 for a second day in a row.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the road has been closed between Warkworth and Wellsford on Wednesday morning.

“An update will follow geotechnical assessments this morning,” Waka Kotahi said.

Drivers have been asked to take an alternative route through State Highway 1.

READ MORE:

* SH1 in Northland re-opens after five injured in two-car crash

* Person in serious condition after truck hits bridge on SH1 in Auckland

* Slip shuts Karangahake Gorge, South Island next in firing line



Parts of State Highway 1 were closed for four hours on Tuesday morning after a “large rock fall” obstructed the motorway, delaying and diverting traffic.

Truck driver Patrick Klijn was passing through Dome Valley on Tuesday morning when he saw large rocks near the cliff side.

“I was warned by another truckie when I came around the corner,” he said.

“He moved a large rock out of the way for me, so I could pass.”

Klijn drives through Dome Valley three or four times a week but had never seen a rockfall like this scattered over the tarmac.