Slip on railway track in Auckland causes train cancellations

A number of train services in Auckland have been cancelled on Friday evening due to a slip near Parnell station, Auckland Transport says.

The slip in the Parnell Gulley occurred at about 1pm and has affected services on all of Auckland’s four passenger rail lines.

Auckland Transport executive general manager public transport services Stacey van der Putten​ said the line between Britomart and Newmarket will close from 7pm so KiwiRail could start to clear the slip.

“We’re disappointed that there will be disruptions for passengers across our rail network, but it’s important that KiwiRail can get in and safely clear this slip as quickly as possible,” van der Putten said.

Rail replacement buses will instead run between Britomart and Newmarket from 7pm and rail teams will be able to continue operating southern line train services between Newmarket and Papakura, and western line services between Newmarket and Swanson, she said.

“Our rail teams are keeping in close contact with KiwiRail, and we are hoping to run our usual Saturday services tomorrow morning in time for the FIFA Women’s World Cup match at Eden Park.

“We appreciate that these sorts of disruptions are frustrating for our passengers, and we’d like to thank them for their patience and understanding as KiwiRail works as quickly as possible to get the tracks cleared.”

An Auckland Transport travel alert said the Onehunga train line is cancelled until Friday end of service, but rail replacement buses would be running between Penrose and Onehunga.

The western and southern lines are cancelled between Britomart and Newmarket and the eastern line is cancelled between Britomart and Ōtāhuhu but with replacement buses running between the two destinations.