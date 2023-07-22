Auckland train services back on schedule after slip on tracks cleared

Auckland trains have resumed normal service after a slip was cleared from the train tracks overnight.

The slip in the Parnell Gulley at about 1pm on Friday resulted in disruptions across all four of the region’s passenger lines.

The tracks between Britomart and Newmarket closed from 7pm to allow KiwiRail to start work on the slip and rail replacement buses were deployed.

In a statement about 10.30am on Saturday, Auckland Transport confirmed services were back to normal.

It comes as the public transport system prepares for the second Auckland FIFA Women’s World Cup game between USA and Vietnam at Eden Park at 1pm on Saturday.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said a “strong crowd” was expected, following the Football Ferns’ historic win against Norway on Thursday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Extra public transport services have been scheduled to get fans to Eden Park for a FIFA Women’s World Cup match on Saturday afternoon.

“With [Friday’s] issues on the rail network now resolved thanks to hard work overnight from KiwiRail crews and AT’s rail teams, Auckland’s public transport network is ready to get fans to the action at Eden Park.”

Travel to the stadium via trains and buses is free for FIFA ticket holders on game days, which Simpson encourages fans to make the most of.

Additional public transport services have been timetabled to get fans to the stadium for kickoff at 1pm.

This included the following special event buses departing:

120 Quay St in the city every 10 minutes between 11am and 12.30pm.

Albany Bus Station every 10 minutes between 10.30am and 12.15pm, with stops at the Northern Busway stations.

Stop A at Manukau Bus Station every 15 minutes between 10am and 12pm, with stops at Stop A Botany Town Centre and outside Farmers at the Pakuranga Plaza.

The event buses will return to these points for an hour after the match, or until demand ends.

There will also be extra capacity on the Eastern and Western lines before and after the game.

More information about public transport can be found on the Auckland Transport website.