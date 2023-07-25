Roads remain closed around rapidly growing Auckland sinkhole

The sinkhole is located outside Auckland’s police headquarters.

Roads surrounding a rapidly growing sinkhole outside Auckland’s police headquarters remain closed on Tuesday morning.

The College Hill Road sinkhole in central Auckland’s Freeman’s Bay is estimated to be about 1.6 metres deep, 3.5m long and 2.5m wide, with a hole tunnelling under the road for about 1.5m.

Just next to the hole is a covered-up hole that was formed during the Auckland Anniversary weekend flooding in January, which locals say has never been repaired.

Auckland Transport told Stuff on Monday afternoon that College Hill Rd had been closed by police between Scotland St and Wood St.

The spokesperson said contractors were on their way, and that traffic and bus routes had been affected by closures in the area.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday morning, Auckland Transport advised motorists that one westbound lane towards Ponsonby was now open on College Hill.

“However, eastbound lanes towards the city remain closed,” the tweet said.

“Access to and from Gudgeon Street is possible from the city end of College Hill. Allow extra time for an alternative route.”

Stuff asked Auckland Transport for an update on the repair of the sinkhole, but they had not responded at the time of publishing.

Google Maps shows the length of road that was closed on Tuesday, with moderate traffic building at 6.30am.