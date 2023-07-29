One person dead, two others injured in two-vehicle crash in Northland

A major road in Northland is closed on Saturday evening following a two-vehicle crash.

One person has died following a two vehicle crash in Glenbervie near Whangarei.

The crash happened on Ngunguru Road, near East Rockingham Road, at around 5:50pm, a police spokesperson said.

Two other people involved in the crash received moderate injuries.

The road remains closed while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are advised to delay travel if possible. If driving from the Tutukaka Coast, an alternative route can be taken via Matapouri and Marua Roads through Hikurangi to access State Highway 1.