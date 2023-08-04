Five-car crash causes delays on Auckland's 'spaghetti' motorway junction

Waka Kotahi is showing 18 minute delays between the city and Bombay on the Southern Motorway after a five-car crash on Friday.

A multi-vehicle pile up has caused delays to Auckland’s motorway network in the central city at lunchtime on Friday.

Waka Kotahi has advised motorists that the incident has blocked three southbound lanes between Symonds St and Khyber Pass Rd.

It has asked motorists to pass the incident, in the three right-hand lanes, with care.

An image released by the transport agency shows five vehicles blocking the lanes on the Southern Motorway.

The Waka Kotahi dashboard is showing approximately 18-minute delays between the city and Bombay following the incident.