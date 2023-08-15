Lanes reopen after crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway

A crash is blocking southbound lanes across SH1 near Greville Rd off-ramp.

A crash involving several vehicles that closed lanes on Auckland’s Northern Motorway on Tuesday morning has been cleared.

Police were called at 6.42am to a crash between three cars and a motorbike near the Greville Rd off-ramp.

“At this stage there are no reports of injury,” a police spokesperson said.

About 40 minutes later, Waka Kotahi tweeted the crash had moved clear of lanes.

“All three southbound lanes after Greville Rd are now open again.”

Shortly before 7am, Waka Kotahi said southbound lanes are closed after the Greville Rd off-ramp.

Motorists were advised to delay their journey until the crash has cleared.

An hour later, a traffic jam had stretched from Greville Rd to Oteha Valley Rd.

"Delay your journey or consider an alternative route until lanes can be cleared," Waka Kotahi said.