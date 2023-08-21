Person runs across motorway in attempt to flee car crash in Auckland

A person has fled on foot – blurred in this image, to the right of the red circle – across Auckland's Northwestern Motorway after a two-vehicle crash

A person has tried to flee a car crash by making a dash across Auckland’s busy Northwestern Motorway on Monday morning.

According to police, two cars crashed at 10.42am, with no serious injuries reported.

One person attempted to flee one of the vehicles, they said, but has since been taken into custody.

“Motorists are advised to expect some delays while the scene is cleared.”

Photos from Waka Kotahi’s traffic camera show debris down the right-hand lane near exit 14, with one person standing next to the barriers between traffic.

A white pickup truck has gone into the back of a red car, the photo shows.

The crash initially blocked the right two northbound lanes, before the Te Atatu Rd exit, they said.