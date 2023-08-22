Traffic blocked in north Auckland after pedestrian struck, truck overturns in south

A truck has overturned in a multi-vehicle crash on SH20 on Tuesday afternoon.

A three-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway (SH20) blocked southbound lanes on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and emergency services responded to the crash near Māngere just before Puhinui Rd off-ramp at about 3.20pm.

The crash appeared to involve a traffic management truck that overturned, blocking the lanes.

Shortly before 5pm, Waka Kotahi spokesperson Kaity Alexander told Stuff the incident was now clear of lanes however there were some long delays.

“We haven’t identified/confirmed whose truck it is exactly but it does appear to be a traffic management vehicle.”

A police spokesperson said the crash blocked all but one southbound lane, near the Massey Rd on-ramp.

“Commuters are advised to avoid the area if possible, and to expect lengthy delays.”

Meanwhile on the North Shore, a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Takapuna.

The crash reported to police at 3.55pm blocked two westbound lanes of Taharoto Rd.

A police spokesperson said a 42-year-old man appeared to have suffered serious injuries and had been taken to hospital.

“Two westbound lanes of Taharoto Rd are currently blocked, and police are putting traffic management into place.” police said shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.