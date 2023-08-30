Auckland buses return to normal schedule after city-wide congestion

Buses returned back to within a few minutes of their schedules after ' heavy' traffic congestion around Auckland built around Auckland CBD on Wednesday evening.

Buses returned to within a few minutes of their schedules after ‘heavy' traffic congestion built around Auckland CBD on Wednesday evening.

“Bus delays are increasing across Auckland, due to the heavy congestion at various locations around the city. Delays are now up to 65 minute for some services,” an earlier statement by AT said.

“This is continuing to affect all parts of the city, with the most affected areas in Central and South Auckland.”

On State Highway 1 heading northbound, traffic backed up around Wynyard Quarter and Mechanics Bay. Heading southbound, traffic built from Victoria Park to Mount Wellington.