Road in west Auckland closed after man hit by vehicle
Part of a busy main west Auckland road has been closed after a man was hit by a vehicle.
A police spokesperson said emergency services arrived to the scene of Don Buck Road, Massey at 2.15pm.
“One person has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries and a section of the road will be closed for a short time while the scene is cleared,” the spokesperson said.
Bus route 120 will detour around the area and miss all bus stops between Triangle Road and Zita Maria Drive, a statement by Auckland Transport said.