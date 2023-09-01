Road in west Auckland closed after man hit by vehicle

Part of a busy main west Auckland road has been closed following a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A police spokesperson said emergency services arrived to the scene of Don Buck Road, Massey at 2.15pm.

“One person has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries and a section of the road will be closed for a short time while the scene is cleared,” the spokesperson said.

Bus route 120 will detour around the area and miss all bus stops between Triangle Road and Zita Maria Drive, a statement by Auckland Transport said.